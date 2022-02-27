NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A free outdoor festival was held outside Bridgestone Arena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday before the NHL Stadium Series game at Nissan Stadium.
The event was filled with food, games, music, and prizes. In addition, 400 hockey kits were given to kids with hundreds of them being able to play hockey for the first time.
"Being from Nashville man, seeing how far the city has come, it's amazing,” Nashville resident and dad TJ Carter said. “Just seeing the kids have fun, having a good time. Enjoying themselves and putting on for Nashville.”
According to the NHL Communications Department, 68,619 fans attended the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game between the Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Only six regular-season outdoor NHL games that featured a larger attendance.
Thank you to the amazing @PredsNHL and @TBLightning fans for making the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL #StadiumSeries such a memorable night! #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/URF1isETMz— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 27, 2022
