Free masks to given out to Nashville residents today, tomorrow

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Free cloth masks will be available for Nashville on Friday and Saturday.
The Metro Public Health Department will be giving people two masks each at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday:
- Hartman Park Community Center
- Bellevue Regional Center
- Madison Community Center
- Smith Springs Community Center
- Ford Ice Center’s Bellevue location
Last week, the Metro Public Health Department gave out more than 40,000 masks.
While supplies, Metro Public Health Department plans to give out masks again on June 5 and 6.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people continue to wear masks in public to stop the spread of COVID-19. In Davidson County, people are required to wear masks in government-controlled buildings.
The CDC also recommends the following items:
- Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC. Do not gather in groups larger than 25.
- Stay at home, unless leaving your home is absolutely necessary because you have medical needs or are an essential worker.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Stay away from others in your home if you are sick.
