Free masks to given out to Nashville residents today, tomorrow

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Free cloth masks will be available for Nashville on Friday and Saturday.

The Metro Public Health Department will be giving people two masks each at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday:

Hartman Park Community Center

Bellevue Regional Center

Madison Community Center

Smith Springs Community Center

Ford Ice Center’s Bellevue location

Last week, the Metro Public Health Department gave out more than 40,000 masks.

While supplies, Metro Public Health Department plans to give out masks again on June 5 and 6.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people continue to wear masks in public to stop the spread of COVID-19. In Davidson County, people are required to wear masks in government-controlled buildings.

