Free lunch, breakfast for rest of 2020 for Williamson County students

Williamson County students will get free meals for the rest of the fall semester.
The school district announced breakfast and lunch will be free for all students.
The district said it was able to extend the free meals through the summer food service program.
Regular priced meals will resume in January.
