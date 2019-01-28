NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Tax season is here, and with a new tax code to tackle and another potential government shutdown on the horizon, experts say getting your taxes filed correctly and on-time this year could be more of a headache than usual.
According to tax professionals, taxpayers should not expect any extra time to file this year if the government shuts down again.
In fact, they recommend filing earlier than ever this year.
"There is no guarantee that we will not see another shutdown, meaning the IRS could potentially be left short-staffed in the middle of tax season for an unknown duration,” said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Officer at Jackson Hewitt. “There have been many things for taxpayers to be concerned about this year when it comes to taxes. From the largest tax reform in 30 years to a government shutdown lasting over a month, taxpayers who feel uncertain about their taxes this year are not alone.”
Because of the many unknowns coming with this year's tax season, Jackson Hewitt experts recommend filing before Feb. 15 when the government could potentially shut down again.
If you usually send in paper returns, tax professionals also recommend trying to file online this year with a tax preparer, tax software or directly with IRS e-file. If the second shutdown happens, it will likely cause a backlog -- and paper returns are processed slower than ones sent via IRS' online, automated system.
It can all seem a little daunting, but luckily, there are a few organizations stepping in to try and help Tennesseans get things done right.
The United Way of Metropolitan Nashville launched their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program on Monday, which will operate until April 15.
The program provides free, in-person tax preparation services by IRS-certified volunteers to individuals and households that earned $66,000 or less in 2018.
“The VITA free tax prep program helps thousands of individuals save by keeping their full tax return in their pockets,” said Brian Hassett, president and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Nashville. “Thanks to our dedicated group of volunteers, VITA partnerships ensure that the hard-working members of our community are able to use their income for essentials like putting food on the table and transportation.”
Those that qualify for VITA can also file their tax returns online through United Way for free with or without the help of a preparer.
The service is offered at 26 locations across Davidson, Williamson, Wilson and Rutherford County. For locations and other information, visit www.UnitedWayFileFree.com.
For households that made more than $66,000 last year, free tax help is also available through the AARP Foundation.
Don't worry, you don't need to be an AARP member to use the service!
“We are excited to continue providing a free tax preparation service to Tennesseans,” said AARP Tennessee State Director Rebecca Kelly. “During 2018 in Tennessee, nearly 400 Tax Aide volunteers prepared and filed 21,700 individual tax returns, totaling $20.8 million in refunds.”
AARP's Tax-Aide Program operates at 60 different sites across Middle Tennessee, including libraries, senior centers and other convenient places. It launches on Feb. 1 and runs through April 15. For more information, call 1-888-AARPNOW or visit www.AARPfoundation.org/taxhelp.
The deadline to file your taxes is April 15 -- even if the federal government is operating on a partial shutdown -- and late filings will incur the same fines and penalties as always.
