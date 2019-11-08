NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The flu is spreading across the country according to new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control. In Tennessee, "11 of 95 counties have had at least one confirmed influenza-positive result in recent weeks."
"We do recommend people who maybe are at risk of having a more severe illness, if they can't fight off that flu germ get the flu shot," said Brian Todd with the Metro Public Health Department.
For many the flu shot is available through insurance providers at little to no cost. If you're not covered, however, get ready to pay.
A quick check online to see how much a flu shot is going to cost, stores list "FREE", "NO COST", even offering incentives but make sure to read the fine print.
Stores like Walgreens and CVS show a little asterisk next to the "no cost" showing without paying through insurance the cost could be $35 to upwards of $67 per vaccine depending on the clinic.
The cheapest we found using GoodRX.com -- $20 at COSTCO.
"You'd probably pass 20 different locations offering the flu vaccine," said Todd.
The Metro Nashville Public Health Department says they are stocked up on flu vaccines, people hoping to get the vaccine can make an appointment now and get the vaccine for $35.
"Of course that's on a sliding scale fee and on someone's ability to pay," said Todd. "That's a great thing if you're worried about if you're coming in to get a flu shot, you don't have to worry about sitting in a waiting room with other people who might have the flu."
Health Department offices across Tennessee will hold a free flu vaccine clinic on November 19th.
