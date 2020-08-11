The Nashville Financial Empowerment Center is growing to help people struggling to manage their finances lately due to fallout from COVID-19.
The Center received a grant from the Cities for Financial Empowerment, an organization that helps cities across the country provide financial empowerment programs within local governments.
“The COVID-19 public health crisis has strained finances for many Nashvillians. If you have questions about how to manage your budget during this time of historic challenge, or if you just want an objective review of your financial picture, do not hesitate to reach out to the Financial Empowerment Center for help. This service is free to all residents of Nashville and Davidson County,” Mayor John Cooper said in a statement on Tuesday.
There are 8,000 Nashvillians that have used this program in the last seven years and decreased their debt by $15.3 million and increased their savings by $3 million.
All counseling sessions are free of charge and can be done virtually. Visit fec.nashville.gov or call 615-748-3620. The center does not provide direct financial assistance. Those that need help with basic needs are advised to call the United Way’s 211 Helpline.
