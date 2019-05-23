NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Downtown Nashville will be hosting several more free events leading up to the 2019 CMT Music Awards. The CMT Music Awards will be on Wednesday, June 5 starting at 7 p.m. central time. The events start on the evening of June 3 and go until late afternoon on the day of the award ceremony.
The first event offered is "Ram Jam: Artists to Watch." Rising country stars will perform an exclusive concert at TopGolf (500 Cowan Street) on Monday, June 3 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The artists have not been selected yet. You need to RSVP to attend and must be 18 years or older.
The first of two events on Tuesday, June 4 is the CMT Block Party Presented by Wendy's. This event is will be held from 12-4 p.m. at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center Plaza. Wendy's is providing free frosties at this downtown block party. Additional festivities include live music, free food, meet-and-greets with artists, games, prizes, and chance to win tickets to the CMT Music Awards.
Starting at 8:30 p.m. is the CMT Crossroads taping with Brooks & Dunn and Friends at 5th & Broadway (outdoor stage). They will be taping their next episode featuring several guests you do not want to miss. Brett Young, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Brandon Lancaster of LANCO, Luke Combs, Midland and more will all be performing. Gates open at 7 p.m. and is first-come, first-serve.
The final day of free events before the award show starts bright and early on Wednesday, June 5 with a CMT Sweat with Barry's Bootcamp in the Gulch. Join Barry and his trainers for early morning workout classes at 6 a.m., 7:15 a.m., and 8:30 a.m. DJ Anthony Batista will be pumping everybody up and a free healthy breakfast will be available after. Must reserve a spot to attend.
To close it all out, another CMT Block Party Presented by Wendy's will be going on from 12-4 p.m. Free frosties and food part two! Enjoy an afternoon of fun activities and another chance to win tickets to the CMT Music Awards.
