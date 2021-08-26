NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sadly, the number of overdose deaths and suicides is rising each year here in Middle Tennessee.
The latest numbers from the CDC show drug overdose deaths increased by almost 50 percent in just a 12-month time period.
Danny Spano is the pastor of Care and Recovery at Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville.
He says people are desperate for help, but often don't know where to turn.
"Every day I get phone calls, and sometimes, two to three a day of moms, grandmothers, uncles, parents,” Spano said. “They don't know what to do and so what they do is nothing, and addiction and mental illness unaddressed always gets worse, and that's what we're seeing.”
Thursday night Spano’s church is hosting a free event from 6 to 8 p.m. called "Supporting Those Who Struggle" that will be moderated by former News 4 Sports anchor Rudy Kalis.
Their goal, Spano says, is to give people hope, inform them of resources and let them know they are not alone.
You can attend in person or check out the livestreamed panel discussions and breakout sessions online by clicking here.
