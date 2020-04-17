Cameron Taylor tells us about drive-thru COVID-19 testing being offered over the weekend.

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Drive-through COVID-10 testing sites are opening across the state.
 
It's part of Governor Bill Lee's efforts to ramp up testing.
 
For anyone who thinks they need a test, you'll stay in your car the entire time.
 
A nurse will come to your car and have you fill out some information about whether you have coronavirus symptoms and if you're considered high risk. Then you'll be tested for the virus.
 
News4 visited the Williamson County Health Department on Friday where nurses have been testing anyone regardless of symptoms since last Monday.
 
They're getting ready for the weekend by bringing in more people to help because of Governor Lee's announcement.
 
On Friday, Williamson County's Health Director Cathy Montgomery said the site tested well over 100 people.
 
“I think it says a lot about the individuals who are wanting to know if they’re positive, if they’re negative and how they can better protect themselves, protect their loved ones and their community," Montgomery said.
 
News4 spoke with Stuart Brown who stopped by as a precaution.
 
“My eyes are still watering from the testing. So, it’s not the most comfortable thing, but whatever you got to do for safety," Brown said.
 
As for the turnaround time for results, Montgomery said it's taken about a day or two. 

The COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing are at the following locations on Saturday: 

  •  9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Shelbyville Central High School, 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department, 620 Davis Street, New Tazewell
  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Dickson County Health Department, 301 West End Ave., Dickson
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. First Baptist Church, 145 Main Street, Savannah,
  • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Volunteer High School, 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Loudon County Health Department, 600 Ryder Avenue, Loudon
  • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds, 800 South Highland Avenue, Jackson
  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Chattanooga State Community College - Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Farmer's Market Pavilion, 102 Riverside Drive, Columbia
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monroe County Health Department, 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Montgomery County Health Department, 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
  • 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 US-41, Springfield
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rutherford Co. Health Department, 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Scott County Health Department, 344 Court Street, Huntsville
  • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium, 3540 Line Drive, Kodak
  • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Brighton High School, 8045 Hwy 51 South, Brighton
  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Hwy., Maynardville
  • 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Burritt College, 445 College Street, Spencer
  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Weakley Co. Health Department, 9852 Hwy. 22, Dresden
  • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Williamson Co. Health Department, 1324 West Main Street, Franklin
  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wilson Co. Health Department,927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon

The COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing are at the following locations on Sunday: 

  •  9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department, 620 Davis St., New Tazewell
  • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur St., Manchester
  • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Oakland First Baptist Church, 8695 US-64, Somerville
  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
  • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds, 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
  • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Athens Regional Park, 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
  • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. B & K Grocery Parking Lot, 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
  • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Roane State Community College - Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gallatin High School, 700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
  • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. East Tennessee State University, 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City

Drive through testing will also be available on the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3.

 

