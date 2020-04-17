The COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing are at the following locations on Saturday:
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Shelbyville Central High School, 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department, 620 Davis Street, New Tazewell
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Dickson County Health Department, 301 West End Ave., Dickson
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. First Baptist Church, 145 Main Street, Savannah,
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Volunteer High School, 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Loudon County Health Department, 600 Ryder Avenue, Loudon
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds, 800 South Highland Avenue, Jackson
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Chattanooga State Community College - Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Farmer's Market Pavilion, 102 Riverside Drive, Columbia
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monroe County Health Department, 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Montgomery County Health Department, 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 US-41, Springfield
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rutherford Co. Health Department, 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Scott County Health Department, 344 Court Street, Huntsville
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium, 3540 Line Drive, Kodak
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Brighton High School, 8045 Hwy 51 South, Brighton
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Hwy., Maynardville
- 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Burritt College, 445 College Street, Spencer
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Weakley Co. Health Department, 9852 Hwy. 22, Dresden
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Williamson Co. Health Department, 1324 West Main Street, Franklin
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wilson Co. Health Department,927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
The COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing are at the following locations on Sunday:
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department, 620 Davis St., New Tazewell
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur St., Manchester
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Oakland First Baptist Church, 8695 US-64, Somerville
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds, 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Athens Regional Park, 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. B & K Grocery Parking Lot, 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Roane State Community College - Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gallatin High School, 700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. East Tennessee State University, 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City
Drive through testing will also be available on the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3.
