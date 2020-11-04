TENNESSEE (WSMV) - In an effort to curb rising rural cases, Governor Bill Lee's Unified Command Group is set to open drive-through COVID-19 testing sites this Saturday, November 7th.
All of the testing sites are free and will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following sites:
- Houston County
- EMS Station, 2400 W. Main St., Erin, TN
- Macon County
- Macon County Fairground, 231 Russell Drive, Lafayette, TN
- Maury County, Maury County Health Department, 1909 Hampshire Pike, Columbia, TN
- Campbell County
- Jellico High School, 141 High School Lane, Jellico, TN
- Monroe County
- Monroe County Health Department, 3469 New Hwy. 68, Madisonville, TN
- Weakley County
- Martin Fire Station #3, 126 University Plaza Drive, Martin, TN
Although the testing sites close at noon, they will stay open until all vehicles have received their tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.