Free COVID-19 relief kits available this weekend in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Free COVID-19 relief kits will be available for any residents in Davidson County this weekend.
The kits will be at the Community Resource Center, which is located at 218 Omohundro Place, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pickup location will be a touchless, drive through while supplies last.
The kits will contain the following items
- two rolls of toilet paper
- one roll of paper towels
- cleaning supplies
- a pair of gloves
- four toothbrushes
- a tube of toothpaste
- four deodorant sticks
- one bottle of shampoo
- two bars of soap
- trash bags
- a sponge
President of The Frist Foundation Pete Bird said the Community Resource Center has an “enormous” impact on the Nashville residents.
“During good times and especially during hard times, they leverage dollars and make connections in ways that few people can imagine,” Bird said in a statement on Thursday.
However, the officials with the Community Resource Center said they are in need of the following items:
- new N95 respirator masks
- vinyl and latex gloves
- personal protection equipment (PPE)
- personal hygiene items
- cleaning supplies
- baby items including formula, diapers, wipes, pacifiers and bottles.
Tina Doniger, who is the executive director at the Community Resource Center, said they are "Nashville strong.”
“The outpouring of volunteers, along with charitable monetary donations from businesses and other nonprofits has strengthened our relief efforts now more than ever,” Doniger said in a statement on Thursday.
