Tens of thousands of fans are expected to pack onto Broadway in front of Luke Bryan's new bar for a free concert.

Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink is the latest new multi-level entertainment complex downtown to be opened by a country music star.

Set up for the concert started early and so did the traffic snarls.

It wasn't just the massive crowd causing concern for law enforcement.

It's the construction projects, added scooters, party buses and pedestrians now obeying crosswalk signals.

"It's a constant challenge trying to keep the traffic moving when you're dealing with construction and road closures and lane closures and diverting traffic," said Metro Police Lt. David Leavitt.

Tourists in town for Tuesday's soccer game between the U.S. and Mexico were even shocked to see so many people.

“It's beyond what we thought it was going to be. It is super crowded. There are lot of people out," said a tourist.

It's easier for those visiting here than those living here to digest it all.

"It's kind of frustrating especially after a long day at work," said Jacob Lacamu.

It's getting even harder for Lacamu to get any shut eye during the week.

"A lot of the pedal taverns, people screaming, singing songs on a Tuesday evening. You hear it all," said Lacamu.

The party begins tonight at 6:30. Bryan is expected to take the stage at 9.