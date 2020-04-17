Free childcare being made available to essential workers

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All essential workers in Tennessee are being offered free childcare services during the COVID-19, according to state officials.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services has setup payment assistance and temporary locations for workers to take their kids during this emergency.
The workers entitled to these benefits are:
- healthcare entity
- law enforcement
- first responders
- corrections officers
- military
- activated national guard
- human and social services workers
- postal workers
- transportation employees
- restaurant workers
- grocery workers.
“We want to support these families the best we can and make sure that child
care is accessible to them, so they can focus on their critical role is serving our communities," TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes said in a statement on Friday.
Applications are being accepted on the TDHS website and once they are approved, the child will be assigned to a program.
The TDHS website also has a list of childcare agencies available for workers.
Workers can also reach out to the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee for temporary childcare locations.
“We know that essential workers are putting themselves on the frontlines every day to provide services that our community desperately needs during this time,” Jerry Martin, who is the chair of the Tennessee State Alliance of YMCAs and President and CEO of the YMCA of Memphis and the MidSouth, said in a statement on Friday.
For the application and more information, click here.
