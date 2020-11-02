Pamela Burgie
You've seen long lines for early voting, so chances are good they'll be long on Election Day too.
"Even just one kid can make it daunting to stand in a long line for hours," said Pamela Burgie with the Clarksville Area YMCA.
It's why the YMCA partnered with care.com and thanks to a $7,000 grant, they'll be offering free child care for parents while they vote.
"Hopefully we can take that off of them, let them drop their kid off here, then they can go out and all they have to do is focus on that right of theirs to make their choice," said Burgie.
An added bonus is that while they are there, children will learn a thing or two about the importance of having your voice heard.
"When their parents go to vote they need to realize that it's to ensure that they have a better future," said Burgie.
You can drop your child off between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
To reserve a spot in Clarksville call 931-647-2376.
To reserve a spot in Antioch email rsmith@ymcamidtn.org.
