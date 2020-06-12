NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Legislative Plaza will play host to another protest on Friday night, though depending on the turnout, this demonstration could be very different than any Nashville has seen so far.
It’s being described as more of a takeover than a protest. The group organizing is claiming they will be taking back Legislative Plaza for the people of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE - TOMORROW evening (Friday) 5PM there’s a “Free Capitol Hill” rally to “reclaim the area formerly known as Legislative Plaza for the people”— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 11, 2020
“Come prepared express yourself”
Organizations of the rally are calling for the following items:
- defunding the police
- demilitarize the police
- firing Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson, which some council members and the ACLU support
- removing the Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust from the State Capitol, which legislators voted not to remove from the building earlier this week.
Gov. Bill Lee has released a statement ahead of Friday night's protest.
"We encourage Tennesseans to exercise their First Amendment rights and have seen many examples of peaceful protests across our state in recent weeks. As demonstrations continue, we will continue to protect Tennesseans' right to peaceful assembly, while also reassuring citizens that lawlessness, autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated. Further, Tennessee law expressly prohibits camping on state property not expressly designated as a campground area, and that law will be enforced."
Nashville participants are being asked to bring in supplies such as food and drink in order to stay on the plaza for a while.
They also want participants to bring drums, noisemakers, pots, pans, or anything to express themselves.
The protest is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday.
More protests are expected in Nashville this weekend. There will be a march for justice in remembrance and celebration of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and the victims of racism and police brutality on Saturday evening. It will be held at the Legislative Plaza from 5 to 7 p.m.
Follow News4 for the latest in this developing story.
