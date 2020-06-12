NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Legislative Plaza will play host to another protest tonight, though depending on the turnout, this demonstration could be very different than any Nashville has seen so far.
It’s being described as more of a takeover than a protest, the group organizing claiming they will be taking back Legislative Plaza for the people.
Nashville participants are being asked to bring in supplies in order to stay on the plaza for a while.
The protest is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday.
Follow News4 for the latest in this developing story.
