LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – The city of Lebanon will be providing a free breakfast for veterans this weekend.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell is inviting all veterans, from every branch and era, to enjoy a free breakfast on Saturday, January 8, from 7-11 a.m.
The free breakfast is sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 and will be held at the Tennessee National Guard Armory at 1010 Leeville Pike.
Each veteran can bring one guest to breakfast and although the meal is free, donations will be accepted.
