Multiple people have been arrested for trying to fill fraudulent prescriptions around Nashville, all of them trying to get the same potentially dangerous combinations of drugs.
It’s a dangerous party drink that has many names including ‘dirty Sprite’ and ‘sizzurp’.
“Purple drank, lean, a lot of people put it in baby bottles,” Penn State student Angelina Richino said.
Richino and her friends say they see it around campus.
“I hear people like I have a cough, because I was sick I got codeine and then they use the rest of it,” Penn State student Claire Stephan said.
The drink is a combination of Promethazine, an antihistamine for nausea and allergies, and codeine an opioid for pain.
“Sometimes they’ve been mixed outside of legal prescription,” Vanderbilt pharmacy resident Connor Deri said. “This combination could be fatal in higher doses, especially when used with the combination of other things like alcohol.”
Deri says it can cause central nervous system depression or respiratory depression.
“If consumed in high enough doses this could lead to fatality,” Deri said.
In just the last week four people have been arrested in two separate cases accused of using fraudulent prescriptions to get these drugs at Nashville pharmacies.
"We obviously don't want to be giving out any fake prescriptions to our patients because this could be potentially dangerous,” Deri said.
In both cases pharmacists contacted the doctor on the prescription who let them know it was fraudulent. Police were waiting for the suspects when they went to get the drugs.
"It's a disease that these folks have I'm afraid,” Nashville visitor Colette Benoit said. “I'm glad that someone's paying attention to those kinds of things.”
Deri said pharmacists also have a controlled substance medical database where they can actually track patients opioid use history and even see if they’ve been filling prescriptions in other states.
