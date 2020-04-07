HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are wanted for trying to cash a stolen check and then leading police on a high-speed chase in Hendersonville Monday afternoon.
Police say they responded around 1:30 p.m. to the Indian Lake Boulevard area where they spotted two people in a Nissan Sentra trying to cash a stolen check. Officers tried to stop the vehicle when the Sentra led them on a chase that was later discontinued by police.
The suspects were caught on surveillance video and officials are asking for the public's helping to identify them.
Anyone with information on this case or on the suspects identities are asked to call and report that information to Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
