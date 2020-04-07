Hendersonville fraud suspects

Hendersonville fraud suspects

 Courtesy Hendersonville PD

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are wanted for trying to cash a stolen check and then leading police on a high-speed chase in Hendersonville Monday afternoon. 

Police say they responded around 1:30 p.m. to the Indian Lake Boulevard area where they spotted two people in a Nissan Sentra trying to cash a stolen check. Officers tried to stop the vehicle when the Sentra led them on a chase that was later discontinued by police. 

The suspects were caught on surveillance video and officials are asking for the public's helping to identify them. 

Anyone with information on this case or on the suspects identities are asked to call and report that information to Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.