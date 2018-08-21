The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police announced Tuesday that they have filed a complaint with the Davidson County Circuit Court regarding the Civilian Oversight Board.
Community activists petitioned for the Oversight Board in response to the fatal shooting of Daniel Hambrick, who was shot and killed by a metro police officer.
The Nashville FOP, by filing this complaint, is asking for a review of the petition signatures that would lead to the formation of the Oversight Board.
In a statement, the Nashville FOP says that while this complaint is limited to the petition signatures, they are opposed to the Oversight Board as a whole:
"To be clear, the Fraternal Order of Police is wholly opposed to the passage of the currently proposed legislation. While this specific lawsuit is based solely on the merits of the verification, our concern that the current proposed legislation lacks perspective from law enforcement, creates an environment lacking due process, and violates employee rights are the foundations of our position. It is important to note that our opposition, however, does not indicate our unwillingness to have the community participate in discussions regarding their involvement in policing strategies."
In the statement, the Nashville FOP adds that they believe the Community Oversight Board is going to unfairly judge the actions of police officers.
In a response to the F.O.P.'s lawsuit, Community Oversight Now issued a statement saying in part, "The lawsuit is not just an attack on government accountability, but the sacred right to vote, which many sacrificed for the right to exercise. Community Oversight Now calls on Nashville’s community leaders and elected officials, including Mayor David Briley and Metro Council, to oppose the F.O.P.’s lawsuit and support the right to vote and bring accountability to Nashville."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.