NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Fraternal Order of Police has filed a complaint against a member of the Community Oversight Board on behalf of Metro Police officer Katelin Ehrhardt.
According to the complaint obtained by News4, Ehrhardt was responding to a call for a fight/assault at a Mexican restaurant in East Nashville on Friday, Oct. 11. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.
The FOP's complaint alleges that while Ehrhardt was interviewing witnesses who saw the apparent fight, a woman came up from behind and grabbed her shoulder.
"I immediately turned around feeling a strong sense of uneasiness while being touched by a complete stranger," Ehrhardt wrote in the complaint, "especially while openly carrying multiple weapons on my police uniform.
The woman was later identified as COB member Brenda Ross. The complaint alleges that Ross asked Ehrhardt what "the call" was at least five times. Ehrhardt did not tell Ross, and then Ross allegedly turned to the sergeant on scene, identified herself as a member of the COB, and complained about Ehrhardt's demeanor.
"My demeanor? I didn't appreciate you coming up behind me and grabbing me," Ehrhardt said, according to the complaint. "Also, I asked you multiple times if you had any information regarding the part and you said no."
The sergeant talked to Ross and explained what happened at the bar, according to the complaint. Ross then reportedly returned to Ehrhardt, asked for her name, then shook her hand. The complaint says that Ross told Ehrhardt, "I look forward to seeing you in the future."
Ross has not responded to News4's request for comment.
The complaint says that Ross used her standing with the COB to "interfere with an ongoing police investigation and medical response."
To read the full complaint, click here.
The complaint against Ross is scheduled to be discussed at the Metro Board of Ethical Conduct's meeting this afternoon.
Earlier this week, executive director of the COB William Weeden announced that he was resigning due to stress.
“Mr. Weeden’s decision to resign and end his service in such an abrupt manner is both startling and disappointing, but it will no way disrupt our process,” said Board Chair Ashlee Davis in a press release.
