NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Fraternal Order of Police is calling for the public defender's office to hold one of their attorney's accountable after an inflammatory Facebook post.
There has been nationwide outrage at the decision in the Breonna Taylor case. Here in Nashville, Public Defender Chad Hindman took out his frustration on Facebook, writing "I'm a god damn criminal defense attorney, and I can't begin to imagine the rationale that leads to this result. We truly live in a madhouse of a system in this country. F--- the police and f--- this 'criminal justice' system. #acab #blm #blacklivesmatter"
James Smallwood, president of the FOP sent a letter to Chief Public Defender Martesha Johnson Thursday.
It reads in part: "It appears that Mr. Hindman has since removed his post, but the damage with the rank and file police officers of this city has already been done. His emotional reaction begs the question: if he cannot support the justice system, can he effectively operate within it?"
"This whole thing is a tragedy for everybody involved," Smallwood said. "And I understand that people’s emotions are high, and that’s why we ask people to look at the facts, and have reasonable fact-based discussions, and trust in the system."
A News4 reporter spoke briefly with Hindman over the phone. He had no comment. Neither a spokesperson for the public defender's office nor Johnson responded to our request for comment.
"I think it’s certainly worthy of an apology from this public defender, and I think this guy needs to be held accountable," Smallwood said.
