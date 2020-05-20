FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - FrankTown Open Hearts is a non-profit that helps out inner-city youth.
Before the pandemic, they were providing snacks for 75-90 kids every day and also providing athletic and academic outlets for them.
With COVID-19, they shifted their purpose to feeding 100 families three times a week and delivering half of these meals.
News4's Big Joe on the Go was live in Franklin with another great example of people stepping up and helping out their friends and neighbors.
Head to their website here to find more information.
