FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of people showed up for the Main Street Festival with more than 150 vendors, artisans and crafters filling downtown Franklin.
Unlike in previous years, there were no entertainers, with organizers saying they didn't want people crowding each other.
They also set up sanitation stations so the event could be as safe as possible.
"37 years ago, people were not coming to historic downtown franklin. The heritage foundation created this event to let people see the historical main street and now 37 years later its really part of cultural heritage as a community," Bari Beasley said.
The festival had to take a year off, along with most of the world when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.
Organizers say they'll continue working with city leaders to host events just like this one.
