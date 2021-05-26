FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - As the tourism industry starts to make a comeback in Nashville, a historic site just outside of Davidson County is already seeing the flood gates open.
It’s a home full of history, and the Lotz House’s history now includes surviving the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We survived but now we’re back,” said Thomas Cartwright, executive director of the Lotz House. “Bus tours are now coming. We have a bus tour coming June 4th, as well as guests coming in from all over America.”
The popular tourist site is ranked No. 1 on TripAdvisor for things to do in Franklin.
But like all industries, Cartwright describes last year as awful for the historic attraction.
“Terrible,” he said. “100 years from now we’ll be talking about 2020.”
The non-profit adjusted their hours, followed strict protocols, and pivoted to walking tours.
But getting folks through the door when 90 percent of guests come from out of state is a tough job.
“It really started in October getting better and better, then in April — pow. It busted loose,” Cartwright said.
He says now in May they’re almost back to where they want to be for revenue.
“I know we’re back up to 90 percent,” Cartwright said.
They’re grateful for the bounce back but even more thankful to be sharing the stories of the Lotz House with guests once again.
“We depend upon our guests,” Cartwright said.
Last weekend the Lotz House had more than 200 guests, with 20 percent of them visiting from California.
