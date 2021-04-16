Moms and Dads should be happy about the news announced today from Franklins Gentry Farms. For the first time ever a place known for its fall hay rides and pumpkin patches will open for spring. News 4’s Terry Bulger shows us just what that means.

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Gentry's Farm, known for its fall hayrides and pumpkin patches, will open for spring for the first time ever.

If you’re looking to see and celebrate change in your life go to downtown Nashville.

If you’re not head to Gentry's Farm in Franklin.

The Gentry family bought this place five years before the Civil War started, 165 years later the seventh generation of Gentry’s keeps it running.

The family may be on vacation because we never saw a person out here no matter which direction we looked, and where else can you find that in Middle Tennessee,

The peace and quiet won’t be here long, for the first time ever they’ll open in the spring.

April 29 hayrides and barn mazes, school groups headed here to see in person where your food comes from.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.