FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Gentry's Farm, known for its fall hayrides and pumpkin patches, will open for spring for the first time ever.
If you’re looking to see and celebrate change in your life go to downtown Nashville.
If you’re not head to Gentry's Farm in Franklin.
The Gentry family bought this place five years before the Civil War started, 165 years later the seventh generation of Gentry’s keeps it running.
The family may be on vacation because we never saw a person out here no matter which direction we looked, and where else can you find that in Middle Tennessee,
The peace and quiet won’t be here long, for the first time ever they’ll open in the spring.
April 29 hayrides and barn mazes, school groups headed here to see in person where your food comes from.
