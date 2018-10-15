NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a Franklin woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in south Nashville on Sunday evening.
According to police, the 2006 Ford Escape skidded over the retaining wall and rolled onto I-65 North around 5:30 p.m. The driver was reportedly trying to navigate the curve onto I-440 West.
The driver, 33-year-old Keri Reed, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
It is unknown how the driver lost control of her vehicle.
