FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday morning.
Police say the attack happened on McKay's Court around 4:30 a.m. A woman took her dog out when a man wearing a hoodie hit her several times in the face. He then fled after the woman's dog fought back.
The man is described as a tall male with a solid build, scruffy face and wavy hair.
Police are asking residents in the area to check home cameras for any video evidence. Police will also ramp up patrols in both marked and unmarked cars and are asking residents to be vigilant, especially during late night and early morning hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.