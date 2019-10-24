A man attacked a Franklin woman who was taking her dog out early Thursday morning

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday morning.

Police say the attack happened on McKay's Court around 4:30 a.m. A woman took her dog out when a man wearing a hoodie hit her several times in the face. He then fled after the woman's dog fought back. 

The man is described as a tall male with a solid build, scruffy face and wavy hair. 

Police are asking residents in the area to check home cameras for any video evidence. Police will also ramp up patrols in both marked and unmarked cars and are asking residents to be vigilant, especially during late night and early morning hours. 

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

