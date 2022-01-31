FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Transit officials announced Monday that they will offer free rides later in the week to celebrate Rosa Parks’ birthday.
Franklin Transit will offer free rides to bus passengers on fixed routes all day Friday, Feb. 4th to honor Rosa Parks’ legacy and what would have been her 109th birthday.
“Rosa Parks, Civil Rights Activist, forever changed public transit after refusing to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955,” said Franklin Transit officials in a statement. “Her act of bravery eventually led to the desegregation of Montgomery buses, and she continued to advocate for civil rights thereafter.”
The Franklin Transit Authority is operated and managed by the TMA Group, a regional leader in customizing innovative environmentally friendly, multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities.
If you have questions of concerns regarding this information, contact Franklin Transit Authority at (615)628-0260.
