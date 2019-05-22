FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Transit System is bringing back a program for tweens and teens this summer beginning on Wednesday.
Teens ages 12 to 18 can ride Franklin Transit’s fixed routes for half price. One way fares are 50 cents.
The system makes over 100 stops including the Williamson County Recreation Center, The Factory of Franklin, CoolSprings Galleria and many more locations.
The transit service operates Monday through Saturday.
