FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – A street in Franklin will soon bear the name of a decorated war veteran who grew up in the town.
The Veterans Street Naming Project began in 2018. This Friday, the city will hold an event to name a street after Roy F. Alley, a bombardier in World War II. Alley flew pre-invasion missions over Japanese occupied islands over the Pacific.
Second Lieutenant Alley died in 1945 when his plane was shot down. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his efforts during wartime. Currently, the VFW Post 4893 in Franklin is named after him.
Alley was born and raised in Franklin. He attended David Lipscomb College and then graduated from Vanderbilt University.
The Veterans Street Naming Project was started by Steve Arends. He moved to Franklin from Chula Vista, CA, where a similar program exists. The program provides a street name and a new residential subdivision dedicated to the veteran’s name.
For more on the program and this week’s dedication ceremony, you can visit here.
