FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – A street in Franklin will soon bear the name of a decorated war veteran who grew up in the town.

Under the Veterans Street Naming Project, which began in 2018, the city will hold an event this Friday to name a street after Roy F. Alley, who was a bombardier in World War II and flew pre-invasion missions over Japanese occupied islands over the Pacific.

Second Lieutenant Alley died in 1945 when his plane was shot down.  He was awarded the Purple Heart for his efforts during wartime.  Currently, the VFW Post 4893 in Franklin is named after him.

Alley was born and raised in Franklin. He attended David Lipscomb College, then went on to graduate from Vanderbilt University.

The Veterans Street Naming Project was started by Steve Arends, who moved to Franklin from Chula Vista, CA, where a similar program is in place. The program provides a street name and a new residential subdivision dedicated in the veteran’s name.

