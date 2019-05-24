FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A local elementary school art teacher is $10,000 richer after winning a competition on a Netflix show.
Cassie Stephens is the art teacher at Johnson Elementary School.
She recently appeared on the show “Nailed It,” a baking competition that challenges people with no baking experience to recreate complicated creations.
Stephens said Netflix actually found her blog where she posts about different arts and crafts related things and asked her to be on the show.
She said she was even able to use the show as a teaching opportunity for her students.
“We learn so much in here. We do so many things in here that we’ve never tried before,” said Stephens. “A lot of times those first couple of days I tell them, this is going to be hard, you’re going to struggle, but take all of those things that frustrate you and try to learn from it, don’t let it wear you down.
“I tried to do that after they all spit out my cookie in the first episode, to really take what I learned from that experience and move onto the second round, and I feel like I did.”
Last Friday Stephens had a watch party at school with her co-workers and finally was able to reveal she won $10,000.
You can watch Stephens on “Nailed It” on Netflix.
