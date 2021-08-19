FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Board members of the Franklin Special School District voted unanimously Friday afternoon to enact a temporary mask mandate for students and staff in the district.
Masks will now required in all schools and on buses for staff and students in the district.
The meeting comes on the heels of a heated board meeting for Williamson County Schools on Aug. 10, where masks were mandated for the district.
Less than a week after that meeting, Governor Bill Lee signed executive order 84, which allows parents to opt their children out of local school district mask mandates.
Since the FSSD is a public district, it would fall under this executive order.
