FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Board members of the Franklin Special School District will convene for a specially-called meeting on Friday to discuss possibly implementing a district-wide mask mandate.
If the board decides to implement a mandate, masks will become required in all schools and on buses for staff and students in the district.
The meeting comes on the heels of a heated board meeting for Williamson County Schools on Aug. 10, where masks were mandated for the district.
Since that meeting, Governor Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of local school district mask mandates.
The FSSD meeting is set to begin at 4 p.m. Friday at Freedom Middle School on Highway 96 West.
A portion of the meeting will open the floor for input from the public.
