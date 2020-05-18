NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A senior center in Franklin has created its own radio station to help its residents relax during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ban on visitors inside senior centers has inspired so much creativity from the grandmothers and grandfathers.
They didn’t need a satellite or a tall tower to find a way to put themselves on the radio.
Old voices were playing old songs and cutting the COVID-19 boredom at the Franklin Senior Center.
Former Navy pilot Bob Featherstone reclines and DJs. He has a favorite singer and the man like him, came from New Jersey.
“Of course that would be old Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra," Featherstone said.
These are the songs the seniors grew up with.
“I saw so many of the great big bands in my era it was beautiful and so is this," Featherstone said.
The 85-year-old hip DJ names all in the center including karaoke cowboy and miss fancy pants.
To listen, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.