NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A senior center in Franklin has created its own radio station to help its residents relax during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The ban on visitors inside senior centers has inspired so much creativity from the grandmothers and grandfathers. 

They didn’t need a satellite or a tall tower to find a way to put themselves on the radio.

Old voices were playing old songs and cutting the COVID-19 boredom at the Franklin Senior Center.

Former Navy pilot Bob Featherstone reclines and DJs. He has a favorite singer and the man like him, came from New Jersey.

“Of course that would be old Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra," Featherstone said.

These are the songs the seniors grew up with.

“I saw so many of the great big bands in my era it was beautiful and so is this," Featherstone said.

The 85-year-old hip DJ names all in the center including karaoke cowboy and miss fancy pants. 

To listen, click here.  

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.