Franklin Road is closed because bus is blocking roadway

Drivers are being advised to avoid Franklin Road after a bus got stuck in a ditch on Wednesday afternoon. 

Franklin Road is closed between Liberty Street and 1st Street because the bus is blocking traffic. 

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

 

