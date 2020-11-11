Franklin Road is closed because bus is blocking roadway

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Drivers are being advised to avoid Franklin Road after a bus got stuck in a ditch on Wednesday afternoon.
Franklin Road is closed between Liberty Street and 1st Street because the bus is blocking traffic.
*Franklin Road Traffic Advisory*Franklin Rd is CLOSED, both directions, between Liberty and 1st for the removal of a bus that is stuck in the ditch & blocking the roadway. pic.twitter.com/helNsxG4Cw— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) November 11, 2020
There was no word on injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
