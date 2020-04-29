FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - For the first time in more than a month, retail stores in 89 counties were able to open their doors today, not including Davidson County.
And while it’s not a requirement to wear a face mask, News4 found more people not wearing them than those who were.
“We’re so excited to have people back and coming in our store. We’re here and we want everyone to feel safe,” said Bradon Hagen, the co-owner of Twine Graphics in downtown Franklin.
For employees, wearing a mask is part of the new normal.
While we did not see shoppers walking around with them today, the owners of this retails store hope customers will make it a part of their new routine as more and more stores begin to open.
“If we’re going to use common sense we hope our patrons use common sense and we’ll be protected and we’re going to make sure they’re protected too,” said John Bond who is also one of the owners of Twine.
On the first day retails stores could open back up in Williamson County, downtown Franklin wasn't as crowded as it was before the virus.
However, some people who live here couldn't wait to get back out and support their favorite stores.
“I came to the little shop around the corner and bought this sign. I needed this,” said Rhonda Roach who lives in Franklin.
“I want to practice social distancing but still support local businesses. It’s so important for our local economy,” said Roach.
More good news came Wednesday when Gov. Bill Lee announced salons and barbershops will also be able to open in 89 counties starting next week, including Williamson County.
”It’s been weird so to have that normalcy back a little bit is positive,” said Bond.
Employees who were furloughed once again have jobs.
Twine was just one store on the long list of small businesses yet to receive any sort of financial help. While it may take some time to recoup its losses, they're just happy to be back open.
