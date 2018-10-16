FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - If you live in and around Franklin, you may hear a loud boom Tuesday between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
According to Williamson County Sheriff's Office, a "military ordnance" found in a wooded area may have to be destroyed near the Sheriff's Office.
They're asking residents not to be alarmed if they hear a loud noise.
