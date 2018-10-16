franklin city map

(WSMV file photo)

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - If you live in and around Franklin, you may hear a loud boom Tuesday between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

According to Williamson County Sheriff's Office, a "military ordnance" found in a wooded area may have to be destroyed near the Sheriff's Office.

They're asking residents not to be alarmed if they hear a loud noise.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

#Working4You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.