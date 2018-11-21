FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - As you head out of town for Thanksgiving, Franklin Police wants you to know about a free service to protect your home from burglars and thieves.
Franklin Police is offering free home checks for traveling residents. All you have to do is complete an online form and get on the road!
Click here to sign-up and take advantage of this service. For more information, call (615) 794-2513.
