FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police asked community members Friday to help locate a convicted felon.
Police are looking for Roshawn Lamont Cotton, 35, who police have not been able to locate at this time. Cotton is a convicted felon and registered sex offender. Authorities said Cotton failed to comply with his annual registration requirements and cannot be located.
Authorities believe Cotton may be hiding out in the Columbia, TN area. Officials are currently offering a cash reward for information regarding his whereabouts.
Community members can call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 with any information regarding Cotton’s location.
