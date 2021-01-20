FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are warning anyone visiting parks, fitness centers, and daycares in Franklin to not leave belongings in their cars after a rash of break-ins.
The most recent car break-in was at Aspen Grove Park on Wednesday morning. The unidentified woman found her car window shattered after five minutes. The quickness of the crime indicates "the thieves were probably watching for women getting out of their vehicles and walking away without a purse."
There have been eight of these types of crimes in Franklin in January, according to police. Police said items like purses had become recurring targets for thieves.
While police said there would be extra patrols in parks, fitness centers, and daycare parking lots, they advise anyone visiting Franklin.
"Franklin Police say you can reduce the chances of something like this happening to you by taking your purse and other valuables with you when getting out of your car. If that's not possible, stowing valuables out of sight before ever arriving at your destination may also help," police said in a statement on Wednesday.
Anyone who spots any suspicious activity is asked to call police at 615-794-2513.
