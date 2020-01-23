FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two suspects who stole over $400 in groceries and merchandise from the Kroger on Mallory Lane on Jan. 13.
Police say 43-year-old Tessa Gill has been identified as one the suspects and she has last known addresses in Antioch and Hendersonville. An unidentified man in the attached surveillance video is also wanted.
The two suspects were able to evade police on Interstate 65 after officers saw the suspects and tried pulling them over after they stole from the Kroger. Both suspects are still at large.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to their arrests.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
