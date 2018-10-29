franklin city map

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police Department is holding two FREE active shooter emergency response seminars in November.

According to a release, the hour-and-a-half long seminars are designed "to help keep citizens safe during the unthinkable."

Officers will share ways to improve citizen response to a mass violence encounter. During both seminars, they will discuss three national best practices: Avoid, Deny, Defend.

Parents, teens, employers, school and church leaders, and all members of the community are encouraged to attend.

