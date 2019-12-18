FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police are still searching for an armed and dangerous man who shot at his estranged wife last week.
Police say 35-year-old Gabrieal Jordan fired a shot at his estranged wife outside a business on Seaboard Lane on Dec. 13. No one was injured during the incident.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Jordan fled the scene before officers arrived. Police believe he is in the Nashville area and he may be driving a 2016 black Mitsubishi Outlander, which is a small SUV.
Jordan is a convicted felon and has a violent history. He is considered armed and dangerous and there is a cash reward for information on his whereabouts.
Anyone with information should call 74-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.