Gabrieal Jordan
Courtesy: Franklin PD

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police are still searching for an armed and dangerous man who shot at his estranged wife last week.

Police say 35-year-old Gabrieal Jordan fired a shot at his estranged wife outside a business on Seaboard Lane on Dec. 13. No one was injured during the incident.

Jordan fled the scene before officers arrived. Police believe he is in the Nashville area and he may be driving a 2016 black Mitsubishi Outlander, which is a small SUV.

Jordan is a convicted felon and has a violent history. He is considered armed and dangerous and there is a cash reward for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information should call 74-CRIME.

