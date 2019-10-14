FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are looking for a woman who made several fraudulent purchases in September.
Police say the woman made several fraudulent purchases on Sept. 30 in Cool Springs. The purchases totaled nearing $2,500.
Police are working to get clearer pictures of the woman.
Police are also offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to her identification.
