FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are searching for two shoplifters who they say stole dozens of cans of spray paint from a Hobby Lobby store.
The crime happened on Tuesday at the store on Murfreesboro Road.
Investigators say there is a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
