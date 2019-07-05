MAP - FRANKLIN, TN

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are searching for a suspect who they said grabbed a woman's buttocks while she was on the walking trail at Aspen Grove Park.

According to police, the suspect left after the assault and the victim was not injured. There is no reason to believe that the suspect is still in the area.

Franklin Police are looking for a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with a beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a brown & white baseball cap, and yellow and gray jogging pants.

If you have any information, call Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.