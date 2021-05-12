FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is looking for a man who exposed himself to a teenager earlier this month.
Police said on May 4th a man driving through the Chic-fil-A drive-thru at Berry Farms.
After exposing himself to a female worker, the unidentified white male drove away in a faded gold sedan with a dented exterior.
Lieutenant Charles Warner of Franklin Police said that they are offering a cash reward to anyone who can help identify the suspect.
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 615-794-4000 or to submit an anonymous tip online.
