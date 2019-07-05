Roberto Chase Garcia - 7/5/19

Roberto Chase Garcia is wanted by Franklin Police on two charges of theft for dining and then not paying his bill at two restaurants. (Photo: Franklin Police Department)

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are hoping to find a man they said has been a frequent dine and dasher at Franklin restaurants.

Roberto Chase Garcia is wanted for two counts of theft.

Officers said one is from leaving an unpaid bill at Bricktops on McEwen Drive. The second case he is accused of leaving the Cool Springs Brewery without paying his bill.

If you know of Garcia’s whereabouts, contact Franklin Police.

