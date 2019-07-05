FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are hoping to find a man they said has been a frequent dine and dasher at Franklin restaurants.
Roberto Chase Garcia is wanted for two counts of theft.
Officers said one is from leaving an unpaid bill at Bricktops on McEwen Drive. The second case he is accused of leaving the Cool Springs Brewery without paying his bill.
If you know of Garcia’s whereabouts, contact Franklin Police.
